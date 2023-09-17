Messi mayhem: Star didn't travel with team to Atlanta
Video play button

(CNN) — Since Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami, the club has experienced a turnaround in its fortunes, going unbeaten in 11 games after a nine-game winless streak.

But that all changed on Saturday as Inter Miami sunk to a 5-2 defeat against Atlanta United, after taking to the field without Messi who was rested for the first time since signing for the club in July.