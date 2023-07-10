Intense storms leave Northeast streets flooded, force evacuations and close downtown in Vermont’s capital

(CNN) — Intense rainstorms inundating the Northeast are turning streets into rivers, forcing evacuations and have prompted officials in Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, to close its downtown area.

The catastrophic flooding threatening Vermont has drawn comparisons to Hurricane Irene in 2011, which left entire communities submerged and killed at least 40 people across the US. Over 3 million people are under flood alerts Tuesday.

CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward and CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian, Raja Razek, Sara Smart and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.