Anderson Cooper shares moment Bennett remembered Lady Gaga on stage
(CNN) — The years-long artistic partnership between Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga wasn’t an immediately obvious one.

Gaga was best known in the 2010s for pop hits like “Poker Face” and avant-garde experimentation on albums like “Artpop,” and Bennett, a singer who mostly stuck to standards, was in his 80s when the pair met.