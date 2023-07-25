'Where's the evidence?': Democrat reacts to McCarthy's impeachment threat against Biden
Video play button

(CNN) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy in recent weeks has heard similar advice from both a senior House Republican and an influential conservative lawyer: prioritize the impeachment of President Joe Biden over a member of his Cabinet.

Part of the thinking, according to multiple sources familiar with the internal discussions, is that if House Republicans are going to expend precious resources on the politically tricky task of an impeachment, they might as well go after their highest target as opposed to the attorney general or secretary of homeland security.

CNN’s Nikki Carvajal and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.