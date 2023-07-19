When the Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, the sport will be missing several of the game's superstars due to ACL injuries. Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema spoke to CNN Sport's Christina Macfarlane about the issue.

(CNN) — Vivianne Miedema will be a notable absentee from the Women’s World Cup which starts on Thursday, with the Netherlands star – widely regarded as one of the sport’s best players – missing the four-week tournament after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in December.

Miedema, who is her country’s record goalscorer, is one of a number of players ruled out of the tournament with the knee ligament injury which has become prevalent in the women’s game.