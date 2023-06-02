Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the scene of train crash that killed more than 280 in India

Bhubaneswar, India (CNN) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to inaugurate a new high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, on Saturday as part of his government’s massive investment into modernizing the country’s sprawling railway network and other infrastructure.

But, instead, he traveled to the site of one of the worst rail accidents in the country’s history to share his condolences.

Teele Rebane and Allegra Goodwin contributed to this report.