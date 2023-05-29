(CNN) — Some of India’s top female wrestlers were detained by police Sunday, in a chaotic escalation of a weeks-long protest against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who they accuse of sexual harassment.

Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were among those held as they attempted to march to New Delhi’s historic center, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the country’s controversial new Parliament building.