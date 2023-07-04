Hong Kong (CNN) — World leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met Tuesday in a virtual summit of Eurasian leaders hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The one-day online gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) marks the first time that Putin has appeared on the world stage in an international summit since he diffused an armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group late last month – widely seen as the most significant threat to his power the autocrat had faced.

