India launches historic Chandrayaan-3 mission to land spacecraft on the moon

Chandrayaan-3 prepares for launch in Sriharikota, India on July 13. India is bidding to become only the fourth country to execute a controlled landing on the moon with the launch on July 14 of its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

 Indian Space Research Organization/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

(CNN) — India is bidding to become only the fourth country to execute a controlled landing on the moon with the successful launch Friday of its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Chandrayaan, which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in southern Andhra Pradesh state at just after 2:30 p.m. local time (5 a.m. ET).