See moment India becomes 4th country to land on the moon
Video play button

New Delhi (CNN) — Indians around the world have united with pride and excitement after the South Asian nation on Wednesday became the first country to soft land a spacecraft on the moon’s unexplored South Pole, and only the fourth country to reach the lunar surface.

A lander named Vikram and a rover called Pragyan, robots from India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, touched down on the moon just after 6 p.m. local time – a moment watched by 70 million people on the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)’s YouTube page.

CNN’s Jackie Wattles and Sania Farooqui contributed reporting.