Canada accuses India of killing Sikh leader on Canadian soil
(CNN) — Canada’s accusation that India may have been involved in the assassination of a Sikh activist on its soil has triggered a growing row with Ottawa and New Delhi both expelling senior diplomats, sending relations between the two countries plunging.

The tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada was investigating “credible allegations” linking India to the June killing of Canadian citizen and prominent Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Akanksha Sharma and Bex Wright contributed to this report.