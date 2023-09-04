This woman's home was bulldozed. Activists say it's because Biden and other leaders are coming to town
New Delhi (CNN) — The bulldozers and government officials arrived just before dawn, tearing down the row of shanties as its bewildered residents watched inconsolably nearby.

“We were so frightened,” said 56-year-old Jayanti Devi as she attempted to salvage what was left of her belongings in the heart of New Delhi. “They destroyed everything. We have nothing left.”