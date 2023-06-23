In Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter, a controversial land deal pits a community against its religious leaders

Patriarch Nurhan Manougian (C) of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem arrives to the Church of the Nativity in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, to celebrate the Nativity of Jesus, on January 18.

 Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

Jerusalem (CNN) — In the hushed, ornate St James cathedral in the Armenian Quarter, one of Jerusalem’s most famous photographers Garo Nalbandian is at work, straddling a ladder as he photographs a massive Armenian carpet from above.

As his camera flash illuminates the hundreds of hanging lanterns and precious paintings on the walls, two assistants scurry around wearing only socks for the artifacts’ protection.