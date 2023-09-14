United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced a targeted strike plan if the union decides to walk out at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis after their contract expires at midnight the evening of September 14.

Detroit (CNN) — The United Auto Workers union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the first time in its history that it has struck all three of the nation’s unionized automakers at the same time.

“On Strike at the Big Three. Stand Up Strike,” the UAW tweeted out shortly after midnight.