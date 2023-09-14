United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks with reporters after the group went on strike against the Big Three US auto manufacturers.

Detroit (CNN) — The United Auto Workers union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the first time in its history that it has struck all three of the nation’s unionized automakers at the same time.

“On Strike at the Big Three. Stand Up Strike,” the UAW tweeted out shortly after midnight.