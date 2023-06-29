(CNN) — An image captured by the Mars rover Perseverance shows a mysterious doughnut-shaped rock on the red planet’s surface.

Launched in July 2020, the Mars Perseverance rover continues to explore the planet’s 28-mile-wide (45-kilometer-wide) Jezero Crater for signs of ancient microbial life, according to NASA. The rover collects samples of rock and broken rock and soil (called regolith) for possible return to Earth by a future Mars mission.