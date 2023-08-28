See the latest forecast for Hurricane Idalia
Video play button

(CNN) — Idalia strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds as it lashes Florida ahead of a potentially catastrophic collision with the state’s west coast.

Conditions are already deteriorating as water levels rise on the coast and outer storm bands from the hurricane, which stretch miles from its core, rake across the southern part of the peninsula.

CNN meteorologists Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett and Taylor Ward and CNN’s Mary Gilbert, Melissa Alonso, Devon Sayers and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.