See the latest forecast for Hurricane Idalia
(CNN) — Hurricane Idalia is now a Category 2 storm as it approaches Florida, threatening a potentially catastrophic collision with the state’s west coast while officials plead with residents to evacuate.

The storm was packing 100 mph winds Tuesday evening, and its outer bands have been lashing Florida for hours, already causing flooding in some coastal areas. By Tuesday night, parts of the state’s Gulf Coast should expect “life-threatening” storm surge – when the storm’s winds push the ocean onshore – and hurricane conditions, the National Hurricane Center said.

