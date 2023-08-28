(CNN) — Idalia has strengthened into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and stronger gusts and is expected to intensify considerably into a powerful Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm could deliver a devastating blow to portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast with life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds. It is expected to make landfall well north of Tampa, in Florida’s Big Bend region, but a small shift in the track could put the vulnerable population center more at risk.

CNN meteorologists Robert Shackelford and Taylor Ward and CNN’s Mary Gilbert, Melissa Alonso, Devon Sayers and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.