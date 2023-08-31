Legendary skier Lindsey Vonn speaks to CNN Sport's Coy Wire about her struggles with insomnia-sleep health, the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Sexes in tennis, the fight for equality and equity in skiing/sports and her work as a philanthropist.

(CNN) — Billie Jean King is one of tennis’ original revolutionaries but her influence has been felt far beyond her own sport.

The American great not only fought for equality for women’s tennis, including helping to secure equal pay at the US Open, but she inspired a generation of athletes to fight for equity in their own sports, while also excelling on the court herself.