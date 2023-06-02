‘I’m just tired of covering it up’: Guilt drives man to confess to murder 15 years after killing, police say

(CNN) — Tony Peralta told authorities his secret had been eating at him for more than a decade.

He had been considered a suspect in what was believed to be the murder of his landlord, William “Bill” Blodgett, after his sudden disappearance in December 2008, authorities in Roswell, New Mexico, said.