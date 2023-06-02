‘I did this myself’: Officers describe confrontation with Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting defendant

Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 31, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — When the rifle-toting suspect surrendered after gunning down 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018, police officers tried to ascertain whether he had an accomplice, falsely telling him they had already caught “his boy.”

“I did this myself,” the shooter told the officers, claiming sole ownership of the carnage, according to Stephen Mescan, a SWAT operator and tactical commander.