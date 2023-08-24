Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responded to ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on Wednesday by saying to keep the 25-year-old's name out his mouth after comments regarding his offseason workout routine.

Clark, a 13-year NFL veteran, joked earlier this week on an episode of “NFL Live” that Tagovailoa looked like he had skipped the gym and that “he might spend a lot of time in the tattoo parlor. He was not at the dinner table eating what the nutritionist had advised.”