Huw Edwards’ wife names him as BBC presenter facing allegations

Longtime BBC news anchor Huw Edwards is pictured. Edwards was named by his wife on Wednesday as the BBC presenter who was suspended following allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, according to PA Media.

 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

(CNN) — One of the United Kingdom’s leading news anchors, Huw Edwards, was named by his wife on Wednesday as the BBC presenter who was suspended following allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.

The longtime BBC anchor, one of the network’s highest-earning stars, has led coverage of some of the biggest stories in the UK in recent years, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, royal weddings, elections and the 2012 Summer Olympics.