CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam tracks Hurricane Lee's path after the storm strengthened to Category 5.

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee weakened slightly into a Category 4 storm Friday morning, following a day in which the hurricane strengthened at a historic pace into a powerful Category 5 rarely seen in the Atlantic Ocean.

The hurricane is packing destructive maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and is about 550 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.