'Just moved through the eye': Hear what pilot saw flying through Hurricane Lee
(CNN) — Hurricane Lee began to unleash strong winds on Bermuda Thursday morning, ahead of a track which will bring heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding from the massive storm to coastal New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and through the weekend.

Tropical storm-force wind gusts slammed Bermuda Thursday morning and heavy rain was due to arrive later in the morning. An island-wide tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda as Lee tracks west of the island on Thursday.

CNN’s Mary Gilbert, Aya Elamroussi, Brandon Miller and Sara Smart contributed to this report.