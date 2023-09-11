See where Hurricane Lee is headed
(CNN) — Major Hurricane Lee will continue to grow in size after a crucial northward turn midweek which will determine the extent and severity of its impact on the Northeast, New England, Bermuda and Canada.

Lee was a 120-mph, Category 3 hurricane on Monday, located well north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico in the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to weaken, grow in size and speed up after it makes its northward turn in the coming days.