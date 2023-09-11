See where Hurricane Lee is headed
(CNN) — Major Hurricane Lee will continue to grow in size and slow down ahead of a crucial northward turn midweek, which will determine the extent and severity of its impact on the Northeast, New England, Bermuda and Canada.

Lee was a 120-mph, Category 3 hurricane on Monday morning, located well north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico in the Atlantic Ocean. Its intensity could oscillate over the next couple of days as it stalls out before its turn to the north, but is expected to weaken as it does so.