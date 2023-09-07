See Lee's path as it approaches Category-5 strength
(CNN) — Hurricane Lee strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning and will only further intensify into a Category 5 storm, days before a precarious and uncertain northward track that much of the US East Coast will have to watch closely.

The Category 2 storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph as of early Thursday, located about 870 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

