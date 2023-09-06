See Lee's path as it approaches Category-5 strength
Video play button

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and will likely become a major storm by early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 1 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as of early Thursday, could reach near Category 5-strength as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.