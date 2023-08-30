See the latest forecast for Hurricane Idalia
(CNN) — Hurricane Idalia could crash into Florida’s west coast as “an extremely dangerous Category 4” hurricane Wednesday morning, forecasters said – a potentially catastrophic collision for a state that’s already seeing coastal flooding and deteriorating conditions ahead of landfall.

Idalia – a Category 2 storm as of early Wednesday – is expected to intensify before it makes landfall on Florida’s Big Bend coast, bringing once-in-a-lifetime levels of damaging winds and storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center.

