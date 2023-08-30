Reporter mid-forecast as Idalia makes landfall
(CNN) — Hurricane Idalia is now thrashing much of northern Florida and south Georgia, whipping winds up to 90 mph, dumping heavy rain and hurling seawater into flooded cities as its impacts a 250-mile swath of the Southeast.

Several major bridges connecting islands to the mainland are now inaccessible as Idalia’s violent trek across Florida also threatens coastal Georgia and South Carolina with intense flooding, ferocious winds and tornadoes.

