Hurricane Idalia brought flamingos to Florida, the eastern US and even Ohio
(CNN) — When you think of flamingos, the images that come to mind are probably of African water holes, the Caribbean, Florida – or almost anywhere else other than Waynesville, Ohio.

So, when Jacob Roalef saw Facebook posts about flamingos at Ceasar Creek State Park, near Dayton, last week, he rushed to see them for himself.