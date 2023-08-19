Hurricane Hilary could dump over a year’s worth of rain on parts of the Southwest

A man moors his boat in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, as then-tropical storm Hilary churns in the Pacific Ocean on August 16.

 Francisco Robles/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Residents in the Southwest are bracing for heavy rains and potentially catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Hilary is expected to pummel the region as a rare tropical storm beginning Sunday and lasting into next week.

Hilary remains a Category 4 hurricane as it marches toward the coast of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with sustained winds of 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its core is expected to pass close to the peninsula Saturday night and then weaken into a tropical storm as it crosses into the US and Southern California.

