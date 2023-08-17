'Strengthening very quickly': CNN meteorologist tracks Hurricane Hilary
(CNN) — Hurricane Hilary is rapidly intensifying in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Mexico on Thursday and is on track to deliver potentially significant rain and flooding to parts of the Southwest as a weaker system starting this weekend.

Hilary is forecast to grow into a major hurricane later today and could reach Category 4 hurricane strength with winds of at least 130 mph, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center warned.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi and Mary Gilbert contributed to this report.