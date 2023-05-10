Hundreds of US troops to arrive at the border today as migrants' anxieties rise ahead of Title 42's expiration

Hundreds of US troops are set to begin a new mission along the southern border Wednesday as officials and a surge of migrants brace for what's to come when a Trump-era border restriction policy expires late Thursday.

Some 550 troops, mostly from the Army, will support US Customs and Border Protection by monitoring the border and doing data entry and warehouse support, US Northern Command spokesperson John Cornelio said.

CNN's Rosa Flores, Gloria Pazmino and Norma Galeana reported from El Paso, Texas, while Nouran Salahieh reported and wrote in Los Angeles. CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Steve Contorno, Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.