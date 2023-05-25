Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of one of the last RAF ‘Pilots of the Caribbean’

London (CNN) — Hundreds of people gathered at a London church on Thursday for the funeral of one of the last Black Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots to have fought in World War II.

Flight Sergeant Peter Brown, born in Jamaica in 1926, was one of the so-called “Pilots of the Caribbean,” a group of Afro-Caribbean RAF volunteers.