Meteorologist shares how much storm surge parts of Florida could expect
New York (CNN) — All flights from Tampa International Airport have been canceled Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia barrels toward the Florida’s Gulf Coast.

So far, that’s the only major airport significantly affected by the storm, which strengthened into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph overnight. The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Terminal building is expected to close at 3 pm ET on Tuesday.