Hundreds of children evacuated from Sudanese orphanage amid intense fighting in Khartoum

Smoke billows during fighting in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, on May 3.

 AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Two hundred and eighty children between the ages of one month and 15 years were evacuated from a Khartoum orphanage that was affected by the heavy combat in Sudan’s capital, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

The children from the Mygoma Orphanage in Khartoum have had no access to proper healthcare since fighting broke out on April 15 in Sudan.