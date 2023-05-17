Hundreds killed as fighting worsens in Sudanese region of West Darfur

A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, on May 1.

 Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters

(CNN) — Hundreds of people have died in the Sudanese region of West Darfur, as fighting between the two rival military factions battling control in the country escalated as well as drawing in local militia groups.

The most recent uptick of violence in the city of El-Geneina took place between Friday and Monday, the second time in three weeks that the capital of Sudan’s West Darfur province saw intense violence.