Hundreds feared dead in Myanmar after Cyclone Mocha

(CNN) — Hundreds of people are feared to have died after a powerful cyclone hit Myanmar on Sunday, with rescue groups warning of “a large scale loss of life” following one of the strongest storms to ever hit the country.

Cyclone Mocha barreled into Myanmar’s coast on Sunday, collapsing houses, felling trees, bringing down telephone poles and severely compromising communication lines in conflict-racked Rakhine state, home to hundreds of thousands of displaced people.