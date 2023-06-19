Huge firefight erupts as Israeli forces raid Jenin, leaving 5 Palestinians dead

Smoke is seen rising into the air during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 19.

 Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Jerusalem (CNN) — An Israeli raid into one of the tensest cities in the occupied West Bank erupted Monday into a massive firefight, leaving at least five Palestinians dead and dozens wounded as the Israeli military struggled to rescue troops under heavy fire.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said of the five dead, two were in their teens and three in their 20s. At least 91 were wounded in the clashes, 23 of them in critical to severe condition, the ministry said. Seven Israeli troops were injured and successfully evacuated, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

CNN’s Amir Tal contributed reporting.