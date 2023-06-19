Huge firefight erupts as Israeli forces raid Jenin, leaving 4 Palestinians dead

Smoke is seen rising into the air during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 19.

 Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Jerusalem (CNN) — An Israeli raid into one of the tensest cities in the occupied West Bank erupted Monday into a massive firefight, leaving at least four Palestinians dead and dozens wounded as the Israeli military struggled to rescue troops under heavy fire.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said of the four dead, one was a teenager. At least 45 were wounded in the clashes, the ministry said. Seven Israeli troops were injured and successfully evacuated, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

CNN’s Amir Tal contributed reporting.