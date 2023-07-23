Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to Kevin McCarthy telling former President Donald Trump that he supported the idea of expunging his impeachments.

Washington (CNN) — Even if former President Donald Trump is indicted for a third time, his dominance of the Republican White House race is unlikely to be shaken because of his years of shattering its voters’ trust in institutions that challenge his power.

The Republican frontrunner has maneuvered his major rivals into an impossible position: a tortured balancing act of trying to take advantage of Trump’s liabilities without alienating his devoted supporters in the primary.