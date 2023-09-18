Hostage deal with Iran was 'a tough decision for Biden,' says NSC's John Kirby
(CNN) — The Iranian government now has access to $6 billion of their funds to be used for humanitarian purposes as a part of a wider deal that allowed five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran to go free.

The money – which had been held in restricted accounts in South Korea before being transferred to different restricted accounts in Qatar via banks in Europe – is a a key part of the deal. Iranian and US officials were notified by Qatar on Monday that the transfer had finished, according to a source briefed on details of the matter.

CNN’s Jack Forrest contributed to this report.