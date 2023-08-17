Simon Baptist, Chief Economist of the Economist Intelligence Unit, joins CNN's Michael Holmes to discuss how China's economic slowdown could impact the rest of the world.

New York (CNN) — China’s economy is in trouble. That’s bad news for US stocks, and potentially for your portfolio.

What’s happening: Chinese consumer spending, factory production and investment in long-term assets (such as property, machinery or other goods) all slowed further in July from a year ago, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics.