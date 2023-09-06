Hear from man who says escaped inmate broke into his home
Video play button

(CNN) — Investigators believe convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County prison in Pennsylvania last Thursday by climbing onto the roof and fleeing from there, a law enforcement source told CNN.

His escape came after another inmate at the same prison briefly escaped on May 19, according to court documents.

CNN’s Andy Rose, Lauren Mascarenhas, Alisha Ebrahimji, Artemis Moshtaghian and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.