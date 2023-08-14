See what it's like in fire-ravaged Lahaina as aid efforts begin
(CNN) — As gale-force winds rushed down the slopes of Maui’s Mauna Kahālāwai mountains early Tuesday morning, Shane Treu stood outside his home with a garden hose – one of the first people in Lahaina to fight what would become America’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century.

A power line on his street had been knocked down amid howling winds, Treu said in a Facebook Live video, which showed flames in the grassland across the street and thick smoke obscuring his sweeping ocean view.

