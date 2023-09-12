New York (CNN) — Shawn Fain is one of the most important people in the US economy today. A year ago, almost no one knew who he was.

The new president of the United Auto Workers union, sworn into office less than six months ago, could lead strikes by 145,000 members of his union starting this Friday at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the company that builds cars for the US market under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler names.