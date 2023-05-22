How 2 inmates were able to escape from a Philadelphia prison, according to court documents

Two inmates escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility through a hole in a fence that had been "deliberately cut" on May 7, according to the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.

 WPVI

(CNN) — Two Philadelphia inmates planned and executed an escape from prison with the help of a lookout on the inside, a hole in a prison fence and a quick call to Uber, court documents state.

Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst are now back in custody, after a 10-day investigation that spanned three states and led to charges for four additional people.

